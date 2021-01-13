City Of Waco establishes Survey and Pandemic Hotline

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco is asking for your opinion in a new COVID-19 survey. The purpose is to gauge the community’s interest, which may impact vaccination rates.

The city also went a step further by establishing a COVID-19 hotline as a way to bridge the technology divide.

“There is a small number of people, but they do exist – that they don’t have internet, they don’t have email. They don’t have the things that we’re used to having,” says Larry Holze, City of Waco spokesperson.

Through calling (254)-750-5606, people can find updates on testing sites and vaccine availability.

As of January 13th, at least 1,000 people have received the vaccine – but city leaders are in the dark on when additional doses will arrive.

