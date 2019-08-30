City of Waco offices closed for Labor Day

WACO, Texas – City of Waco offices will be closed this Monday in honor of the Labor Day holiday.

The Waco-McLennan County Library system will close all branches on Sunday, September 1 through Monday, September 2 and will reopen on Tuesday, September 3. The Central Library will be open on Sunday, September 1.

Waco Transit will also be closed for the Labor Day holiday. Medicaid trips will run as scheduled on September 2, as well as the Silo District Trolley and LaSalle-Circle Shuttle.

The Waco Solid Waste Offices and the Waco Landfill will be closed on Monday, September 2. The Cobbs Citizen Convenience Center will also be closed per its usual schedule. In Waco, Monday’s trash and yard waste will be picked up on Wednesday, September 4.

The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Park will all remain open on Monday, September 2.

Source: City of Waco