City of Waco on historic slate to name first black woman as police chief

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco is on its way to making history – announcing their plans to move forward with police chief candidate Dr. Sheryl Victorian, a 26-year veteran and former assistant chief at the Houston Police Department.

Dr. Victorian would be the first African-American female police chief in Waco’s history at a time where community and police relations are crucial.

Former police chief and current Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt tells us Dr. Victorian’s experience and education makes her the best fit for the job.

Nearly a year ago, the City of Waco promoted Holt to assistant city manager – sending the department on a nationwide search for who would lead Waco PD.

A year later, “I couldn’t be more pleased with this selection,” Holt told FOX44.

City leaders say they have found their new top cop in Dr. Sheryl Victorian – a former assistant police chief for the Houston Police Department, overseeing officers in the country’s fourth largest city.

Waco PD’s former chief says he believes under Dr. Victorian’s leadership, the department would be in great hands – noting her well-rounded resume.

“She’s worked undercover. She’s also worked in internal affairs. She’s worked in training. She develops cirriculum,” said Holt.

Back in June, amid social unrest surrounding the killing of George Floyd, Waco NAACP president Dr. Peaches Henry told us a black police chief would be ideal. Nine months later, Victorian’s qualifications won over city managers.

“I think that sends a powerful message about equity. When we are paying attention to racial equity, we can have outstanding results. And I think that’s what we have here,” said Dr. Henry.

Dr. Henry says she believes Victorian could have a powerful impact throughout the community and within department.

“I’m thinking about young African-American women. I’m thinking about other young people of color. Then her own officers can see because she’ll be able to guide them. To show them how they can work their way up through the troops and become a leader in their department, as well,” Dr. Henry told FOX44.

If confirmed by the City Council on February 16th, Dr. Victorian will begin as the city’s top cop early next month.