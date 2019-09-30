City of Waco selects new Zoo Director

WACO, Texas- After a lengthy nationwide search, the City of Waco and Cameron Park Zoological Society are pleased to announce that Chris Vanskike has accepted the role of Director of the Cameron Park Zoo.

Chris comes to Waco from the San Antonio Zoo as its Vice President of Operations, Facilities & Construction, and brings more than 21 years of experience working with the day to day operations of another world class zoo.

While at the San Antonio Zoo, Vanskike has managed $75 million in capital construction projects, and prior to stepping in to his current role he oversaw the areas of Human Resources, Capital Construction, Facilities Maintenance, Information Technology, and Sustainability. He was also heavily involved with the Zoo’s accreditation, employee safety, and emergency preparedness.

“I look forward to working for the City of Waco in my capacity as Zoo Director,” Vanskike said. “The Cameron Park Zoo has a great reputation and dedicated staff who inspire an appreciation of wildlife through conservation and education. I am humbled by the opportunity and excited to participate in their continued effort of amazing animal care.”

His first day at Cameron Park Zoo will be November 18th.

Source: City of Waco