WACO, Texas – The City of Waco Is launching a new study to address inequities across its contracting pool.

MGT is a public sector consulting firm specializing in diversity, equity, inclusion, disparity, and availability studies.

MGT will perform a disparity study to determine whether there is equal access to the city’s contracting opportunities and recommend strategies to ensure full and fair competition.

“To ensure that our practices that we have throughout the city are reflective of various diversities, various people, various ways, that we can help support our community,” City of Waco Director of Communications and Marketing Monica Sedelmeier said.

Jeremy Rhodes is the director of research and community impact at Prosper Waco, and he says taking a step like this is an indispensable part of building a community of wellness and prosperity.

“All the kinds of goals that every community wants to have, you can’t have that unless you’re really working to make sure that is available to everyone, especially those people who have been historically excluded from that conversation for most of our city’s history,” Rhoades said.

The study will also analyze whether minority and women business owners experience disparities in the local economy.

The company will focus on the city’s utilization of vendors from underrepresented communities across its entire vendor community.

Rhodes says you can be someone who has no sexist or racist feelings but still make decisions based off experiences, instinct and legacy.

“We all get into these patterns, and we all hire the folks that we’re comfortable with, that we’re familiar with that we have a history with,” Rhodes said. “And the unfortunate reality of the history of our country is that folks, especially women and especially racial and ethnic minorities have been left out of that conversation.”

The city says the results will serve as a guide to improve equity among contracting and purchasing processes.

“We recognize that disparity exists throughout Waco, so for us to be able to understand and outline our process forward so we can serve our residents and businesses better,” Sedelmeier said.

The final report will be done early next year.