Civil Rights complaint filed against Texas juvenile detention center in Mart and four other facilities

Disability Rights Texas and Texas Appleseed have filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice against the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

The groups specifically name the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart as one of five facilities that has systemic problems.

Among the allegations are that the Mart facility has the highest number of youth referred to security due to being a danger to themselves or suicide attempt.

The groups also say the facility has a higher instance of sexual victimization and staff shortages than the national average at juvenile correctional facilities.

You can read the full complaint here.

FOX44 News has reached out to the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility for comment. They directed us to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. So far, no one from TJJD has responded.