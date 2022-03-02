WACO, Texas — As we move through what hopes to be the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, more information is coming out about the vaccine, which can cause some confusion to patients.

“So that’s still primary series given either 21 or 28 days apart,” Jessica Alvey said, the Assistant Director of Public Health for Waco-McLennan County. “And then for anybody who’s got those two doses and five months later, the booster is recommended.”

Those with health problems are on another plan, where they receive three shots as their initial dose and then the fourth is their booster shot.

Alvey did say that although nothing has been decided yet, a yearly COVID-19 shot could be a possibility in the future.

“A lot of the data is showing us that immunity wanes over time after vaccination, and so the more they study it and the more they understand what that looks like over the long term, there’s the possibility that it can become a yearly thing, just like a flu shot,” she said.

While talking about the vaccine, Alvey told FOX 44 News that children’s vaccine rates are extremely low, not just in McLennan County but throughout the state and country.

Although children may recover faster from the virus, Alvey says that with spring break right around the corner, the main concern is them spreading the disease .

“The illness is milder in children, but they do spread it,” she explained. “And so really keeping an eye on their symptoms and making sure that if they are showing any symptoms to get them tested and don’t travel and expose them to or expose other people to them while they’re symptomatic.”

Alvey also said that if you are still questioning if the vaccine is the right choice for your child, you can check out the American Academy of Pediatrics or talk with your pediatrician.