‘Click It or Ticket’ kicks off

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is launching their statewide Click It or Ticket campaign to urge drivers and their passengers to wear their seat belts.

When the campaign launched in 2002 only 76 percent of Texans used their seat belts. Today, this number is up to 92 percent – but officials want this to be at 100 percent.

All drivers and passengers are required to wear seat belts under Texas law.

They increase your chances of surviving by 45 percent in a passenger car in a crash, and 60 percent in a pickup truck.

If you are not buckled in, even those in the back seat, you will face a fine and court costs up to $200.

