Clifton officers recover meth, sales records

Clifton police report making one arrest and recovering drugs and items associated with drug sales Sunday morning.

Officers report going to an undisclosed location about 7:30 a.m. on what was called in as a ” welfare concern” issue, but on arrival found something that led to the arrest.

While investigating the call, officers detected what they described as possible use and possession of narcotics.

With assistance from the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office a further investigation located a quantity of methamphetamine, scales, packaging materials, written records of narcotics sales, multiple used and loaded syringes, illegally obtained prescription medications and other items of drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested 55-year-old Vincent King who had recently relocated to Clifton from Waco on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

