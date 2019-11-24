Clifton PD sets record straight on threat investigation

CLIFTON, TX – The Clifton Police Department set the record straight Saturday regarding the investigation into a threat made by a student this past week.

Chief Hendricks took to social media to say the threat was made by a student who is having an emotional time, and made a comment at what appears to have been a very vulnerable time.

He says that threat was taken seriously and steps were taken to insure the safety of Clifton ISD schools.

He also cleared up some concerns from parents about a second student and a threat to shoot up the school during a pep rally on Friday.

He says after thorough investigation, the student confessed to making everything up, adding there was no second threat.

In the statement, Chief Hendricks says “CPD and the CISD administration take all reports seriously and make the safety of our students and faculty priority. We have a procedure that is put in place to insure that no detail is overlooked and that our citizens are made aware of the incident and the actions taken.”

He adds, if you see something, say something.