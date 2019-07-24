Cloud computing to be taught at TSTC

Texas State Technical College will launch a new two-year-associate degree in Cloud Computing beginning in the fall.

“Cloud is the newest iteration of what is going on in the industry,” said Chris Lemon, TSTC’s statewide director of the Digital Transformation division. “We have to keep up with it. We have to see what a student needs two years from now. We have to be very forward-thinking, not just cutting-edge, but we have to be ahead of the curve.”

The curriculum was built around the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Academy initiative to train students in knowledge and hands-on skills to pursue work in cloud computing.

“I foresee the industry is switching more to cloud because of the security aspects, and people can work from anywhere,” said Lance Eastman, TSTC’s senior vice president for student learning. “We have got to be teaching what employers are going to be needing, not what they are transitioning away from. In order to keep our competitiveness, this is exactly what the Digital Transformation department is doing.”

