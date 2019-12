CENTRAL TEXAS – After 7 weeks in the ICU, Brian Robinson the co-owner of the Robinson Family Farm in Temple is now in rehab at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco.

His wife Helen took to social media to share the good news.

She says this transition took place because of all of the support and prayers they have received from the community.

Robinson has a case of Guillain Barre Syndrome and doctors tell him recovery may take several years.