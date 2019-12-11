Co-owner of Robinson Family Farm making progress in rehab

WACO, Texas – Brian Robinson, the co-owner of the Robinson Family Farm in Temple, is now on day five of rehab at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital.

54 days ago, he was diagnosed with having a rare case of Guillain-Barre Syndrome – an immune system disorder.

Robinson is now on more intense therapy at the hospital in Waco.

“I don’t have to be strong for myself right now. I have to be strong for my kids. I have to be strong for Brian. I have to be strong for the community for his parents,” says Helen Robinson, Brian Robinson’s wife.

Brian went to sleep a healthy man on October 17. The next morning – pain, tingling, numbness – then paralyzed from the neck down.

“For whatever reason, this virus, one he may have had time and time before decided, ‘You know what? We are going to overreact.’ And that’s whats led to the chain, to the events that we’ve now, 54 days later have come to experience,” says Robinson.

He’s been fighting ever since.

“The fact that he is able to shrug his shoulders is an improvement, the fact that he’s able to move four out of five fingers on both hands a little bit, you know. Now, is he feeding himself, no, but we are getting movement.” Helen Robinson

On Thanksgiving, Brian had his first taste of real food, and with Christmas two weeks away, the holiday will be different for all.

“This year, it’s going to be at rehab. But we should still be able to make a point for us all to be together,” says Robinson.

As for the farm, it’s business as usual.

“I try to do as much as I can, social media, on the phone, so whenever you’re getting those responses it’s coming from me. So sometimes, it’s not as quick as what it was in the past, because maybe I’m in therapy or doing something with Brian,” says Robinson.

Keeping the business running is important, because the hospital bills are stacking up.

“Keep the prayers coming, keep the money donations coming if you can,” says Robinson.

The family is looking to make some changes to their home, so when Brian is ready he can get around easier.

They are still collecting donations and selling shirts for those expenses, as well as covering hospital bills.