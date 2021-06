WACO, Texas – Waco residents now have more time to recycle.

Leaders of the Cobbs Recycling Center have announced new service hours. Starting Monday, June 7, the new hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The recycling center is located off of N. 44th Street.

You can find all the items Cobbs recycles here.