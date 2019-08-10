College Station man in police custody after Taco Bell shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A man is in police custody after an argument at a Taco Bell turned into a shooting.

College Station Police officers responded to the Taco Bell on Harvey Road on Friday night after two people met in the parking lot, got into an argument, and one began shooting at the other’s vehicle.

A College Station man was taken into custody about an hour later. Police say the man is being charged with one count of Evading Arrest or Detention and two counts of Deadly Conduct.

Source: College Station Police Department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests