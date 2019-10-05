College Station PD arrests three for aggravated robbery

The College Station Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

It happened Saturday at 4:46 p.m. on 2511 Earl Rudder Freeway South.

Police say a store manager had followed two females into the parking lot as he tried stopping them for shoplifting. As the females joined a male in a waiting vehicle, a citizen who had observed the interaction between the manager and the females moved his truck to try to block the suspects’ vehicle. That’s when a suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the citizen, demanding he move his truck, which he did.

The suspects then left the Academy parking lot. Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle as it traveled southbound on State Highway 6 and initiate a high-risk traffic stop. The suspect vehicle stopped and all three suspects were detained without incident.

The incident remains under active investigation. The department says the public is not in any danger.

More details will be released via Twitter @CSTXPolice as they become available.