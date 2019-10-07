College Station PD investigates aggravated attempted robbery

COLLEGE STATION – College Station Police are searching for a man who tried to rob the Resale & More on 2406 Texas Avenue Sunday evening.

It happened at about 4:28 p.m.

Police say a Hispanic male suspect wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt displayed a silver handgun while demanding money from the store’s clerk. The store’s clerk refused to cooperate with the suspect. The suspect left with no stolen property and has not been located.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is encouraged to call the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600. Anonymous tips may be made through Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-8477.