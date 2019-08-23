FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

College Station PD investigating school bus crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station Police Department responded to a crash involving a school bus on Friday afternoon.

The bus was turning from eastbound Greens Prairie Trail onto northbound Greens Prairie Road (a four-way stop), when a westbound pickup truck entered the intersection and struck the bus. The pickup driver was cited for disregarding a stop sign.

There were about 20-30 students on the bus at the time. No significant injuries have been reported. Two or three students were complaining of pain and were transported by their parents to medical care providers.

Source: College Station Police Department

