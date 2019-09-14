College Station PD: Man attacked while throwing away mattress

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A man has been robbed while taking out the trash.

College Station Police officers were dispatched to 1501 Harvey Road on Friday afternoon in reference to a robbery.

The victim says he was placing an old mattress in a dumpster when he was attacked from behind. He was struck behind his right ear and knocked to the ground.

The suspect then took the victim’s wallet and fled the scene. Officers were not able to find the suspect in the area.

The victim was transported by the College Station Fire Department for treatment of his injuries.

This case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division. If you have any information on this incident, you can call 979-764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department