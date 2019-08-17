College Station PD raising awareness of violent crimes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station Police Department is informing the public about a series of violent crimes in the area.

The department said on social media that several of these recent crimes, including shootings in the areas of 2100 block of Southwood Drive and the 300 block of Harvey Road, are believed to be related and involve ongoing disagreements between two social circles.

Many of these incidents have also involved the possession of marijuana. These incidents are not believed to be gang-related.

While random members of the public have not been targeted by this activity, all citizens can report suspicious activity by calling 979-764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department