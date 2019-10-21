College Station road rage ends in arrest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- College Station Police report arresting a man after an escalated road rage incident.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Charles Schaefer for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after on October 20th.

The assault occurred at the intersection of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Holleman South in Brazos County, Texas.

A male drive of a Ford F250 and a male driver of a motorcycle engaged in a verbal altercation over one another’s driving behavior.

While stopped at the intersection, the driver of the Ford F250 pointed a handgun at the driver of the motorcycle, putting him in fear of his life.

The driver of the Ford attempted to leave the scene, but the driver of the motorcycle followed and kept a visual of the other driver until officers arrived.

The driver of the Ford was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.