College Station student arrested for terrorist threats

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- A College Station Middle School student is in custody after threatening a football game.

On Saturday October 19th, The College Station Police Department received a report of a terrorist threat made at College Station High School the night before.

The investigation determined a College Station Middle School student, while at the football game, made comments to another person which threatened to engage in gunfire at school.

On Monday, October 21, 2019 a a juvenile arrest warrant was issued for the juvenile for engaging in delinquent conduct or conduct indicating a need for supervision.

The warrant was served that Monday morning and the juvenile was transported to the Brazos County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say there is no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat, and we do not believe anyone else was involved.

The College Station Police Department remains vigilant for all threats against area schools.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (979) 764-3600.