College Station student arrested for terroristic threat

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A 14-year-old College Station student is in police custody after a report of a terroristic threat.

College Station Police officers responded to the International Leadership of Texas (ILTexas) Charter School, located at 3610 Longmore Drive, for a report of the threat made by a the student.

The student made a threat on Friday to kill people at the school, and the threat was directed toward staff and other students. The school was alerted to the threat on Monday morning, and they notified police. The student was taken into custody after an investigation.

College Station PD reports there is no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat, and they do not believe anyone else was involved. Anyone with any information on this incident can call the department at 979-764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department