The Department of Public Safety reports a 22-year-old College Station woman died Tuesday night when her car burst into flames after striking a tree.

Lillia Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene on Peach Creek Road just south of College Station.

Investigating troopers say her 2012 Mazda had been eastbound on Peach Creek Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when she lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway, striking a tree and catching fire.