Color Casing Ceremony at Fort Hood

WACO, Texas – Fort Hood’s finest are heading overseas this week.

On Wednesday, III Corps held it’s color casing ceremony before deployments.

The ceremony signified the beginning of the unit’s year-long deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The III Corps Phantom Warriors are shipping out sometime this week.

“Our mission is to go over and integrate into a larger staff in an effort of the 80 nations I mentioned during my remarks, and help both the Iraqis and those partner forces in Syria ensure that the insurgency stays at a level that they can deal with, and not have us commit anymore resources,” says Lieutenant General Pat White, III Corps Commander.

The operation started so long ago, it’s almost older than some of the men and woman who are part of it.

“It gives you a sense of pride in America. That the Army, which is representative of the diversity in our culture and our society and this great nation, they are still signing up to serve this great nation. And you can ask any soldier, and they’ll give you a reason why. But in the end, it’s a sense of purpose. You have a sense of purpose that you are a part of something that is much greater than yourself,” says Lieutenant General White.

White lead the color casing Ceremony and gave words of encouragement. Not just for the Phantom Warriors, but for their families, as well.

“You can’t thank our families and our communities enough for what they do. It creates a hole in the space that that solider occupies when they’re back here. I’m proud of our families, that over the years we’ve been able to do that and understand the challenges that come with it and potentially provide programs, but in the end its resiliency and it’s life skills for those family members to deal with our soldiers leaving. So thank you,” White says. “This one is unique, because we have an opportunity to put the heel of our boot square on the forehead of ISIS. So we fight them abroad and destroy them there so they don’t have the capability to come to our home.”