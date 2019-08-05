Comic Con Returns To Bell County

Bell County, Texas. Whether, young or old, thousands across the state came out for this year’s Comic Con.

Many dressed in colorful costumes, from creepy clowns to Geoffery The Giraffe.

Kaitlyn Phingsten dressed as Gohan from the hit cartoon, ” Dragon Ball Z.”

She says the event has become a tradition.

“My first time going to comic con was here three years ago, 2nd one was in San Antonio and 3rd one right here.” says Kaitlyn Phingsten.

For others it was there first time.

“I literally started crying when I first got here,” says Felicia Diaz.

Diaz says the excitement comes when meeting people with similar tastes.

“Its just all these fandoms joined into one. And there all sharing an experience. Meeting people,” she says.

Comic Con is one of the largest events held at the Bell County Expo Center.

Its still unknown how many people attended this year’s event