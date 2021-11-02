Community heroes recognized at special luncheon

KILLEEN, Texas – The Greater Chamber of Killeen partnered with other groups in the community to host a Community Heroes Luncheon on Tuesday.

“I’m very grateful that we got an opportunity to just say how thankful we are,” says Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra.

Awards were given out in ten different categories for outstanding bravery and self sacrifice during COVID-19 and also the February ice storm. People from all around the area, beyond just the City of Killeen, were eligible for nomination.

“There are individuals who did things that were beyond the scope of their work,” says event emcee Taina Maya.

The ten categories included Volunteers, Military, Health Care, Church and more. The winner of the Small Business category was Lara Crum, who owns the Iron Gauntlet Brewhouse in Killeen.

“It’s just amazing to be recognized and be honored alongside all these other heroes,” Crum said.

Crum says what they did didn’t feel like heroic – it was just the right thing to do.

“We had water, and people didn’t. So why not help?,” Crum said. “I mean, we had a warm place where people could sit if they needed to warm up, food….If they just needed to get out of the house, they were going crazy.”

Mayor Segarra emphasized that those recognized are just some of many people who contributed to the community during this time.

“So many. So many people out there that help out the community. And we’re just thankful,” Mayor Segarra said.

Segarra says as mayor, he gets a front row seat to see all this good.

“Seeing the tremendous encouragement, the tremendous outreach, so much support,” Segarra said.