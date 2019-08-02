Westphalia community heartbroken after historic church burns down

WESTPHALIA, Texas – Tragedy struck a Central Texas town earlier this week when an iconic church in Westphalia burned to the ground.

Now the community is looking for ways to move forward.

The fire on Monday reduced the 124-year-old church to rubble, but some locals hope the church will rise from the ashes.

“We’ve always admired this church, you know? It just brings back old memories,” says Ted Motel, a Westphalia local.

Motel and John Mitchell know the Church of the Visitation well.

“We were here, I guess about a year ago, with one of our grandchildren. To show her how beautiful this church is. And she was just in awe seeing what the church looked like,” Motel says.

“We just had a family reunion here last month. Seeing the devastation here is heartbreaking,” Mitchell says.

The fire is believed to have started in the south tower of the church, and then it quickly spread. It took the rest of the building with it.

“That’s the only bad part of these wooden churches that are that old. The wood is so dry, and once it starts there’s no stopping it,” Motel says.

Locals are devastated at the loss of such a historic church, but they are hopeful in it’s recovery.

“Such a historic structure. The old wood, the stained glass came from Germany. It was priceless. Just knowing that’s gone is very heartbreaking, but these folks will rebuild. They always do,” Mitchell says.

Community members are coming together to raise money for the church. Several vendors that are taking part in Westphalia Market Day on Saturday are offering up a percentage of their sales to be donated to the church. T-shirts will also be sold at the market as a fundraiser.

“I know the community will come out and support. Not just from around here, but from the surrounding areas and all of Central Texas,” Mitchell says.