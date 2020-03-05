Community rallies around Woodway Teen after critical injury

WACO, TX- Amye Taylor has been spending countless hours at the hospital with her daughter Jessica after her skateboarding accident.

During her breaks from hospital visits, she spends quite a bit of time at home in Jessica’s bedroom, where she just looks around hopeful that soon Jessica can be back home in her bed again.

Though the journey to Jessica’s recovery has been long and difficult, she and her family remain grateful for the out pour of support they have received from the community.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we’re very grateful and appreciative for people in the community and friends and family for, you know, helping us,” says Taylor.

Dozens have donated to Jessica’s GoFundMe account, where they are about $1,740 from meeting their $5,000 goal.

Amye says this gives some ease to the uncertainty that comes with Jessica’s medical expenses and procedures in the future.

“We don’t know exactly what all the futures going to be or what all is going to happen. I do know at some point Jessica swill have to go to a different hospital, and I don’t know what the future’s going to be, and that’s going to hopefully help out with what goes on,” says Taylor.

Jessica’s peers at Midway High School are springing into action with their “Joining Together for Jessica” event – where their Color Guard, along with other high school groups, are planning a benefit show in her honor.

“When we first heard about the accident, we were all shocked and we were very sad. We wanted to know how we could help and what we could do to support her friends and family. All of the proceeds, the admission fees, any baked goods and sales will go towards her medical expenses,” says Alaina Foil, Jessica’s teammate.

Jessica’s mom says she knows her close friends are just doing for Jessica what they know she would do for them.

“If something like this would’ve happened to one of her friends, she would be making ribbons or finding ways to help that family or whoever because that’s how we are,” says Taylor.

Through this tough time for the Taylor and Midway High School family, watching their friend and family member go through the unimaginable unity emerges.

“This just makes us even closer. We appreciate and are grateful for everyday that we’re here because things could change in a minute,” says Taylor.