Congressman-Elect Pete Sessions prepares for his return to Capitol Hill

WACO, Texas – Voters have made Pete Sessions a Congressman again, and he says has big plans for his return to Washington, D.C.

In Congressman-Elect Sessions’ first sit-down interview with FOX44, he called himself a “standard operating conservative” who wants to make things work. He says this is going to take ideas and conversations which cross party lines.

The Salty Dog in Waco was filled with cheers as Pete Sessions won on election night.

He calls the victory one for all of Central Texas – saying he plans to build on some of the strength the area has already established.

“We’ve got great work force. We have an abundance of honest, genuine people. Lower tax rates. A lot of good things happening in our school system,” said Sessions.

Sessions served as a Congressman for more than two decades in the Dallas area before making a run in Central Texas. He says he knows the expectations will be different because of his new constituents.

“I think that the core fundamentals of peoples’ expectation is different, and that is there are people here that are willing to get up and go to work, and work in communities, and make their community work. There’s a lot of self-pride,” Sessions said.

Sessions tells FOX44 News that he plans to be accessible to Central Texans.

“It really is about making sure that your available. I will be in every single county, every single month. Twelve counties every month. I will be listening. I will be sharing ideas,” said Sessions.

His goal? To unify Central Texans by sharing ideas – ideas of folks not just within his party who support him, but of folks who voted against him as well.

“Here I think there’s a sense of trying to work together. I think people, African-American community, Hispanic community here, they want jobs they want opportunities. If I treat them fairly and well, we can make progress together,” Sessions said.

Sessions says he’s excited about heading back to Washington, and he’s ready to get to work on the national budget in January.