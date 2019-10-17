Congressman Elijah Cummings has died

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a luncheon at the National Press Club in Washington. U.S. Rep. Cummings has died from complications of longtime health challenges, his office said in a statement on Oct. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland- Maryland Representative Elijah E. Cummings has passed away Thursday of complications from longstanding health issues.

The 68-year-old chairman was a sharecropper’s son who rose to bcome a powerful chairman.

Cummings advocated for the poor in his district, which encompasses a large portion of Baltimore as well as more well-to-do suburbs.

Cummings led multiple investigations of the president’s governmental dealings, including probes in 2019 relating to the president’s family members serving in the White House.

The Representative’s long career spanned decades in Maryland politics. He rose through the Maryland House of Delegates before winning his congressional seat in a special election in 1996.

Throughout his career, Cummings used his fiery voice to highlight the struggles and needs of inner-city residents. He was a firm believer in some much-debated approaches to help the poor and addicted, such as needle exchange programs as a way to reduce the spread of AIDS.

Cummings was a key figure in the Trump impeachment inquiry and had been hoping to return to Congress after a medical procedure he said would only take him away for a week.

His office said he passed away shortly after 2 a.m. at Johns Hopskins Hospital.

Many U.S. Senators, Mayors, and Representatives not only began mourning, but also praising him for his service and friendship.

Baltimore mayor Bernard “Jack” Young said in a statement that Cummings “wasn’t afraid to use his considerable intellect, booming voice and poetic oratory to speak out against brutal dictators bent on oppression, unscrupulous business executives who took advantage of unsuspecting customers, or even a U.S. President.”

Source: The Associated Press