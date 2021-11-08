Congressman Pete Sessions hosts Waco Town Hall meeting

WACO, Texas- Congressman Sessions is held a town hall meeting in Waco for residents of Texas’ 17th Congressional District Monday evening. He provided an overview on important issues and listen to residents’ thoughts, opinions, and concerns.

Several key points Congressman Sessions discussed today were economic, crime, energy, border, national security and spending spree crisis.

Community members had to the opportunity to go up to the microphone during the open discussion portion of the meeting. Several veterans were able to share their concerns on how the Red Flag Law will affect them.

“Imagine the safety concerns what’s going to happen when police show up at a veterans doors that asks for help that person is better trained than the cops are coming and tend to take their guns away. They probably have better fire power to use and more capable of carrying out tactical missions. This is a time bomb waiting to explode,” says one Waco resident.

Before the town hall started, Congressman Pete Sessions gave Fox 44 his take on Texas suing the Biden administration over the new vaccine rules for big businesses.

“The United States is wrong, the president’s wrong to make people not only confine themselves to having vaccines that they choose not to medically choose not to. But it’s none of his business. It is none of his business. But he thinks it is under this new socialist regime that he has And I disagree with the president. I think the courts will very clearly back that up,” says Congressman Pete Sessions.