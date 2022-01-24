WACO, Texas – As America continues to struggle through the ongoing blood supply shortage, our local blood supply in Central Texas is not keeping up with patients’ needs.

This has placed local communities in a blood supply emergency. Currently, there is less than one day’s supply of blood locally available – putting area patients at risk and straining a limited community reserve.

Blood industry experts and health care officials say the situation has never been as dire as it is right now.

The month of January is National Blood Donor Month, which is a time to recognize the involvement of volunteer blood donors and encourage new donors to give. Congressman Pete Sessions and staff will be donating blood at the Carter BloodCare Donor Center in Waco to give back to the community and raise awareness.

Congressman Sessions is set to arrive at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the Donor Center – located at 206 Archway in Woodway.

Source: Office of Congressman Pete Sessions