Congressmen raise concerns about housing undocumented migrants at Fort Hood

U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley apprehended a group of 113 undocumented migrants on Saturday, March 13, 2021, with many unaccompanied children, near the town of La Grulla, in deep South Texas. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, on Monday said unaccompanied minors “keep coming in large numbers.” (Courtesy Photo)

Republican Representatives John Carter and Roger Williams sent a letter to the Pentagon Tuesday urging the Department of Defense not to house migrants at Fort Hood.

The congressmen say that would go against the FY17 National Defense Authorization Act, since lawmakers have not given their authorization. You can read the full letter below:

FOX44 News reached out to Fort Hood to see if anyone had received word that this was happening. We were told they were not aware of any decision to house undocumented children at the post. They promised to look into the matter.

In their letter, Representatives Carter and Williams allude to the terrorist attack of Nidal Hasan in 2009 as proof that Ft. Hood is a target. A U.S. Army Major at the time, Hasan killed 13 people and injured 30 more. He was convicted in August of 2013 and given a death sentence.

Both men blame Pres. Biden for the current surge of migrants at the southern border. The number of children crossing by themselves rose 60% from January to more than 9,400 in February, according to the most recent statistics available.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas conceded the of children, mostly from Central America, is a challenge for the Border Patrol and other agencies amid the coronavirus pandemic. He says the situation is under control.