Connally ISD announces death of cafeteria employee

Connally Independent School District announced Monday evening it will be closing all campuses until Sept. 7 after a second teacher passed away of COVID-19 complications. (Photo: KWKT)

Connally ISD says a cafeteria worker at the Primary School has died from non-COVID related medical procedures.

The district says Ana Delgado died on October 20th. She had worked as a member of the cafeteria staff since 2006.

After recovering from her battle with COVID, Connally ISD says Delgado was scheduled for some medical procedures that were not COVID-related. She was not able to recover from those procedures.

Our condolences to Ana Delgado’s family and those who knew her.

Connally ISD closed schools earlier this year because two teachers died from COVID-19. Earlier this month, a 10th-grade student also died from COVID-19.