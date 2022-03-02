WACO, Texas – A construction site accident on Baylor’s campus left two workers injured Wednesday. It was at the site of the future Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center.

Officials say the workers fell about 35 feet from a lift.

The Waco Fire Department says the steel fell around the workers, and they were not entrapped.

A statement from Baylor says “The accident affects every member of the Baylor community, and our prayers go immediately to the two individuals who were injured, as well as their family, friends, and coworkers. We are deeply appreciative of the rapid response of Baylor police, Waco fire, and AMR.”

Lieutenant Fire Marshal Keith Guillory says the workers fell from the lift while doing metal work.

He says they were found right between the steel.

The call came in about a traumatic injury and partial collapse at 9:25, and the first unit arrived on scene at 9:29.

Two trucks responded, five engines, and two battalion chiefs responded because the nature of the call. When they arrived they only needed two engines and one battalion chief.

Lieutenant Guillory says an ambulance took the two workers to Hillcrest Hospital.

The university says it is actively supporting the agencies investigating the circumstances of the accident.