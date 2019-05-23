Controversial “Save Chick-Fil-A” Bill approved

The Texas House has passed a controversial “Save Chick-Fil-A” Bill.

Senate Bill #1978 prevents the government from taking negative action against individuals or businesses based on membership, support, or donations to religious groups. Critics worry the bill could hurt the LGBTQ community.

The nickname for the bill comes after the San Antonio City Council approved a food contract for its airport on the condition that Chick-Fil-A be excluded.

“To ensure that the government will not penalize somebody just because of their affiliation with and their donation to a religious organization,” says Representative Matt Krause, (R) Fort Worth.

“Yeah, sure you’re free to open a business to serve whomever you want, but this is also the United States,” says Wacoan Al Brant.

Here at home, critics argue private businesses could use the measure to legally discriminate against some customers.

“You’re right to religion is not your right to discriminate against me. It is your right to worship whomever, however, you wish,” Brant says.

Supporters, however, say the bill will make sure religious people aren’t labeled bigoted for the causes they support.

“Chick-Fil-A should be able to open their business whereever it is. It’s more of their personal choice as to whether or not they decide to support the LGBTQ. A customer is a customer, business is business, no matter how personal,” says Wacoan Christina Myers.

“It’s a personal business choice for them, and if it doesn’t really consume the customer, that’s a money making a decision right there,” Myers says.

“If you want to go into business and you decide there’s a certain element that you do not want to wait on, perhaps you should think twice about going into business,” Brant says.

One San Antonio Democrat urged his Republican colleagues not to use his city as the main example for this bill.

“I will not acquiesce, the city of San Antonio will not acquiesce, the county of Bexar will not acquiesce, just remember members there are two sides to every story. Just because you say something louder over and over again doesn’t make it true, ” says Representative Trey Martinez Fischer, (D)-San Antonio.

In a statement, Chick-Fil-A said it is not involved in the bill and that it embraces people of all sexual orientations.