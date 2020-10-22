Copperas Cove Church Donates Free Food

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – Long lines filled the North Pointe parking lot in Copperas Cove as North Pointe Church gave free food to hundreds.

“It’s truly a gift from God. I really appreciate it,” said Copperas Cove resident Christina Cook.

Cook is an unemployed grandmother of five who is struggling to make ends meet.

“Oh, it means the world to me because our refrigerator is getting empty and we don’t see no means for more food coming. My grandkids are just eating us out of the home, ages two to three months,” Cook continued.

Pastor Brent Sanders said the church wanted to do something good for the community and came up with the idea to give out free hotdogs.

“How much is a hotdog? It’s a ‘please and a thank you’ right. We just wanted to give away food,” he said.

However, to his surprise, a semi-truck filled with more than a thousand boxes of food was delivered at the North Pointe parking lot.

“I almost fell over, you know? The goodness of God, you know,” said Sanders.

The shipment came from the Arkansas through the USDA Farmers to Families program – a governmental assistance for people in need.

This was the first time the church hosted a free food drive. Sanders said with the community’s help and more donations, he’ll be happy to host another event.