Copperas Cove ISD educators train for virtual teaching

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – 60 percent of Copperas Cove Independent School District students will be learning from home this fall. This means teachers need to be prepared.

Over 200 Copperas Cove ISD teachers became the students on Friday, as they navigated the ins and outs of virtual teaching.

“We are trying to provide them with a toolbox of learning that is virtual, because our goal is that this learning will be a paperless learning, we are calling it asynchronous learning, so students will be learning at the path that they need to be successful at home,” said Danni Patterson, Copperas Cove ISD Director of Digital Learning and Innovation.

Educators learned everything from communication, to video creation and upload, and paperless assignments and planning.

HAPPENING NOW: @copperascoveisd teachers are getting trained in virtual teaching as they get ready to kickstart the school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic @KWKTFOX44 pic.twitter.com/qP0YHl1hZT — Nohely Mendoza (@_NohelyMendoza_) August 14, 2020

“We are doing our best right now to get prepared and ready to teach them as best as we can,” said Heather Walters, Kindergarten Teacher for Copperas Cove ISD.

In a socially-distanced cafeteria, they asked their questions and worked together to plan a school year unlike any other.

“I think it will be a little bit harder because we have been quarantined all summer, so they are going to want to interact with everybody just as much as as we want to interact with them. So I do think it’s going to be a little bit harder. But I think we can definitely get through it,” said Walters.

They got the chance to build tools they can continue to use once this COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end.

“And then eventually when we go back to normalcy or what our new normal looks like, we will have some leaders who can help support those other face-to-face teachers and build their capacity with the tech tools that are available to them,” said Patterson.

Because, although change may seem scary, a life with no chance can be terrifying.

“We got this. Don’t be scared. We are in this together. It’ll be a great wonderful year,” said Walters.

The teacher online training continues Monday, with a planning and creation workshop.

School starts on Tuesday, August 18th.