Copperas Cove ISD hosting Student Vaccination Clinic

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – This month the COVID-19 vaccine opened up to all adults – including children 16 and up.

The Copperas Cove Independent School District will host their first Student Vaccination Clinic on Tuesday, April 20 at 9:00 a.m.

Director of Health Services Amy Hudson says the response has been great since they made the announcement.

“Here in my office, I’ve gotten a ton of phone calls – especially from virtual parents,” Hudson said. “‘Hey can my kids get it! I have five kids that are virtual! I am gonna bring them up and get them vaccinated!'”

The school district has partnered with Coryell Health to provide the voluntary Pfizer vaccine clinic, for in-person and virtual students who are 16 and up.

“We decided that we wanted to do everything for [the] health and safety for our staff and our students,” Hudson said.

The district plans to host its first in-person graduation at the Bell County Expo Center since the pandemic started, and Hudson says this is a great opportunity for those who want to be vaccinated.

“A lot of these kids are going off to college too, so they will be all set,” Hudson said.

The one-day clinic will take place in the small gym at Copperas Cove High School between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Eligible students must have permission from their parents, register online, and fill out the required paperwork.

“We will call them out of class when it is their time to get the vaccine, and their parents don’t have to be there for that,” Hudson said.

After students receive the shot, they will be given a vaccination card to keep for their records and they can return in three weeks for the second dose.

“We are just trying to provide every opportunity for people to get vaccinated, who want to be vaccinated,” Hudson said.

Parents of students 16 and older received a link to sign up, which generated the required paperwork.