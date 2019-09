COPPERAS COVE, Texas – See You at the Pole Day is this Wednesday.

Copperas Cove ISD students are hosting prayer vigils at their schools’ flag poles starting at 7:15 or 8:15 a.m. – depending on which school it is.

29 years ago in Burleson, a small group of teenagers came together at a flag pole to pray for their friends, schools, and leaders. Since then, See You at the Pole is a national day of prayer for students and staff.