Copperas Cove ISD hosts Student Vaccination clinic

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Independent School District hosted it’s first Student Vaccination Clinic on Tuesday.

Students ages 16 & up filled the high school gym to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Advent Health nurse Alice Delacruz was happy to be a part of the clinic.

“It’s nice to serve the community, and as a nurse I love doing it,” Delacruz said.

The vaccines were provided through their partnership with Coryell Health, and they also brought the supplies and gave the vaccination cards to the students.

Director of Health Services Amy Hudson says about 90 students registered.

Copperas Cove High School Senior Savannah Brown says the shot was not painful, and the process was smooth.

“The fact that it was for free, and then they gave a date and had everything set up,” Brown said. “I think it was well-organized. I like the fact that our school is making it available for everyone.”

Brown plans to go to college, and she is appreciative of this opportunity – and Senior Jalyn Ayala feels the same.

“I was really surprised,” Ayala said. “I didn’t know we could have it here, like kind of in the small area of the school, but I am thankful that I got it here.”

The vaccinations were voluntary and not given to the entire student body – only those who wanted it.

Sophomore Jalen McAdams feels like this is a step in the right direction for his health.

“Most people think it’s still not a big deal to this day,” McAdams said. “So it’s easier to go ahead and be safe or protected, because other people are not.”

After each student received their shot, they had to wait in the bleachers for 15 minutes before returning to class. The students can return for their second dose in three weeks.