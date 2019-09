A Copperas Cove student hosted a Junior Homecoming Dance Saturday evening to benefit homeless students in the district.

First-grader Jackson Gibbs hosted the 2nd Annual Lil Dawg and Lil Lady Dawg Homecoming Dance.

The proceeds will help him create a weekend backpack program called Blessings in a Backpack that provides students with meals over the weekend.

The event included music, entertainment, and dancing for kiddos 2 to 12 years old.