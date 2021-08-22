Copperas Cove ISD to use grant money towards food pantry project

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove ISD has committed a portion of its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant money to expanding its food pantries.

This comes after surveying parents and the communities to find that providing food for students outside of the school day was one of the top five choices on how to spend the money.

Copperas Cove High School DECA chapter already operates a food program at the high school but the miss five hills scholarship pageant expanded the program to five of the remaining ten campuses with plans to be on each campus by 2023.

Because of the funding from the elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund the blessings in a backpack program will be implemented on each campus this school year.