Copperas Cove Junior High class watches Presidential Inauguration, creates their own speeches

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – January 20th, 2021 is a special day – not only for our nation, but the students in Shelia Gilbert’s class as they watched the Presidential Inauguration.

Copperas Cove Junior High Humanities teacher Sheila Gilbert believes it is important for her students to be knowledgeable about what is happening in our world.

“It’s good for them to understand why we have a peaceful transfer of power, and why we have an election,” Gilbert said.

As students entered class, Gilbert handed them a sheet a paper displaying the Presidential Oath. Next she showed the class a video on the history of Presidential Inaugurations before showing them a clip of President Joe Biden taking the Presidential Oath.

She then gave her class an assignment of creating their top three priorities if they were president, their reason, and how they would accomplish the task.

“For them to recognize that a new president wants to better our country and help bring about good changes, it’s good for them to understand,” Gilbert said.

The students in her class had a variety of priorites.

“My first priority is to stop racism. My second is to save wildlife. And my third is to stop crime,” says one student.

Other priorities from students included equality, donating to those in need, and helping the economy.

After drafting their priorities, students wrote their own inauguration speeches – some also shared what it mean to see the first female Vice President Kamala Harris take office.

“It feels amazing. Because it tells other women that they can be like that one day,” says one student.

“She is African-American, and knowing sometimes we get mistreated – it shows that we have intelligence, and are smart, and have something we can accomplish in the world,” says one student.

The students also shared how informed they felt knowing President Joe Biden is officially the 46th President of the United States.