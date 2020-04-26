Copperas Cove May Day “maypole dance” to go as planned

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Program titleholders are not letting COVID-19 rain ontheir May Day performance.

May Day on Friday, May 1, is the celebration of the return of Spring. Originally, May Day had an agricultural purpose and was a celebration to ensure fertility for crops and, by extension, for livestock and humans. Today, May Day is celebrated with activities like a maypole dance, May baskets, May trees, and leis.

While practicing social distancing, the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty will perform a maypole

dance at South Park on Friday, May 1, at South Park on 2902 Dennis Drive complete with ribbons, flowers and violin music of Vivaldi’s 1st Movement. The titleholders will be dressed in flowered headgear and perform complex movements to weave the ribbon.



