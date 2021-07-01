Copperas Cove PD raising awareness of zero-tolerance fireworks enforcement

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove Police Department, in collaboration with the Copperas Cove Fire Department, will be working to send a zero-tolerance message against the use of illegal fireworks within the City limits this Fourth of July.

Each year, the Police Department receives an overwhelming number of complaints from residents due to the use of illegal fireworks near their homes and in their neighborhoods. Pets and veterans with sensitivities to noise, as well as the general public, have repeatedly had their holidays disrupted by individuals setting off illegal fireworks.

Due to the high number of calls, the department says it has become impossible to successfully resolve each and every fireworks complaint while still exhausting a great deal of Police and Fire Department resources.

The City has tried different approaches in providing education to try and gain compliance, but has seen no real differences in the number of fireworks calls during the Fourth of July or New Year’s Eve holidays. In an effort to better assist with complaints, additional officers will be assigned during this holiday to issue citations to those who fail to comply with the fireworks ordinance.

The department understands the growing concern regarding the dangers associated with the use of fireworks in the city, and is asking for your help to make this Fourth of July safe for everyone. This is why there is now a zero-tolerance policy, so celebrations are not disrupted by having to pay a fine.

The following is taken from the Copperas Cove Code of Ordinances:

Code of Ordinances Chapter 7, Article IV, Section 7-61; Manufacture, sale, discharge, etc.; prohibitions, definition, and penalty.

(a) General prohibition. It shall be unlawful for any person to manufacture, assemble, store, transport, receive, keep, sell, offer or have in such person’s possession with intent to sell, use, discharge, cause to be discharged, ignite, detonate, fire or otherwise set in action any fireworks of any description within the City except as authorized in this article.

(b) Prohibited within five thousand feet of City limits. It shall be unlawful for any person, persons or groups of persons to sell, offer for sale, or store for sale any fireworks within five thousand (5,000) feet of the City limits or within the City.

(c) “Fireworks” defined. “Fireworks,” as used herein, shall include all ICC-Class C common fireworks specifically defined in Section 2 of Article 9205, Vernon’s Annotated Texas Civil Statutes, and all other fireworks defined as Class A Fireworks and Class B Fireworks in Section 1 and 10, Article 9205, VATCS.

(d) Penalty for violation. Conviction for violation of paragraphs (b) and (c) hereof shall be punishable by a fine not to exceed two hundred dollars ($200.00).

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department