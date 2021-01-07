Copperas Cove Police investigate shooting

Copperas Cove Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon.

Officers got a call about a person being shot at 12:42 p.m. near the intersection of Donna and Hughes Avenues.

An ambulance took the man with a gunshot wound to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. His condition is being described as stable at this time.

Right now, police officers do not have any information about who shot the man or what sparked the incident.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to call the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222 or Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111. You could earn up to $1,000 in cash for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution.