Copperas Cove Police searching for Walmart robber

COPPERAS COVE, TEXAS – Copperas Cove Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who attempted to rob a Walmart.

On March 17, 2020, at approximately 08:45 a.m., Copperas Cove Police responded to a report of a robbery at Walmart, located at 2720 E Business Highway 190 Copperas Cove, Texas.

During the robbery, the suspect handed the employee a note demanding money from the register.

In the note the suspect threatened to shoot people if his demands were not met.

During a short delay by the employee, the suspect picked up his note and departed the store.

The suspect did not obtain money or items during the incident.

The suspect fled on foot from the store and ran towards 402 Constitution Drive where he entered into a white sedan and drove away.

The suspect was described as being a black male that was 5’09” to 5’11”. He was wearing a thick blue winter coat, no gloves, and a blue scarf around his mouth and nose.

The Copperas Cove Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.

If you recognize the suspect or have additional information on this case (2020-0961), please call the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 547- 1111.

Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve this case and identify the offender.

Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000.00 in cash for clues if your information leads to an arrest and prosecution. No one will ever ask your name.

Any information you may have on this case or about the offender(s) is very important. Call Crime Stoppers today at (254) 547-1111 or submit a tip on-line at www.tipsubmit.com