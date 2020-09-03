Copperas Cove Police want your help catching a killer

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copperas Cove Police released video Thursday that shows a person of interest in a murder investigation.

On July 23rd, someone shot and killed Devonn Dozell Mayhew. Officers found his body near the intersection of South 7th and West Avenue E at 11:13 p.m. while responding to a shots fired call.

Detectives found surveillance video from near the scene of the shooting. It shows someone they are calling a person of interest in the shooting.

If you know who this person is, please call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or Copperas Cove Police at 254-547-8222.

Crime Stoppers has increased the reward to up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment of the suspect.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44