Copperas Cove Police want your help catching a killer

Copperas Cove Police released video Thursday that shows a person of interest in a murder investigation.

On July 23rd, someone shot and killed Devonn Dozell Mayhew. Officers found his body near the intersection of South 7th and West Avenue E at 11:13 p.m. while responding to a shots fired call.

Detectives found surveillance video from near the scene of the shooting. It shows someone they are calling a person of interest in the shooting.

If you know who this person is, please call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or Copperas Cove Police at 254-547-8222.

Crime Stoppers has increased the reward to up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment of the suspect.